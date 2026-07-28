India, China discuss ways to enhance bilateral exchanges at political, people-to-people levels

Beijing: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri discussed ways to enhance bilateral exchanges between India and China at the political and people-to-people levels during his meeting with Hong Liang, the Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing on Monday.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met with H.E. Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). They discussed ways to enhance bilateral exchanges at the political and people-to-people levels," the Indian Embassy in Beijing wrote on X.

Secretary Misri started his official visit to China on Monday with a meeting with Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri commenced his official visit to China today with a meeting with H.E. Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. They discussed ways to deepen implementation of the guidance of the leaders for bilateral relations, including addressing issues of priority to both sides and by promoting political, people-to-people, academic and think-tank exchanges," the Indian Embassy noted. India’s Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, was also present during the meeting. (IANS)

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