India main counterbalance to China, says United States Senator Steve Daines

WASHINGTON DC: India, in partnership with the United States, stands as the unique nation equipped to rival the dimension and proportions of China's innovation network, US Senator Steve Daines has underlined, framing the bilateral equation as vital not just for the two democracies but for the global community.

The Republican Senator from Montana made these observations at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit held in Washington, where he was presented with the USISPF Public Service Award for his efforts towards cementing bilateral relations. Senator Mark Warner, who was also selected for the honour, was unable to attend the event in person.

"The relationship that we have between the United States and India is not only important for our two countries. I think it's important for the world," Daines remarked during a conversation with Raj Subramaniam, the President and CEO of FedEx.

Daines pointed out that Washington needs to adopt a more strategic approach regarding India's role while countering the geopolitical challenge presented by China.

"We need a high-trust counterpoint as we think about what's going on with China," he stated.

Illustrating a sharp contrast in his personal choice towards India and China, the Senator noted, "When I travel to China, this phone does not go to Beijing with me. It stays on my desk in Washington DC. When I travel to Delhi or anywhere in India, this one is with me."

Daines further observed that while the United States cannot completely break ties with China, it must prioritise de-risking its operations while simultaneously creating dependable strategic alliances.

"We can't disengage from China. We need to engage, we need to de-risk," he said, adding, "But it begs the question, so what are we gonna do proactively as we think about strategic partnerships and opportunities?"

The Senator maintained that the integrated talent pool of India and the United States provides the necessary scale to compete on the global stage.

"There's only one country in the world that can match the size and scale of China's innovation ecosystem, and it's India working with the United States," Daines affirmed. He added, "The only hope we have thinking about globally to compete with that, to build the scale is gonna be India plus the United States." (ANI)

Also Read: China’s Consumer-Led Growth Model Has Failed, Says Former Morgan Stanley Economist