India criticizes record-keeping of negotiations for United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms

United Nations: India has criticised the record-keeping of negotiations on reforms of the United Nations Security Council, saying the latest document failed to reflect the strong global backing for expanding both permanent and non-permanent membership categories. Speaking at the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) meeting on Tuesday on behalf of the G4 nations — India, Brazil, Germany and Japan — India’s Permanent Representative P Harish said describing support for expansion as merely “significant” understated the position of the majority of UN member states. Harish urged that the “Elements Paper”, which records discussions in the absence of a formal negotiating text, should objectively reflect the views of member nations. He noted that there was overwhelming support, especially from African countries, for increasing both permanent and non-permanent seats in the Security Council. (IANS).

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