India ‘deeply concerned’ with escalation of tensions in West Asia, calls for restraint

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday said that it remains “deeply concerned” over the recent attacks and escalation of tensions in West Asia, following fresh targeting of commercial shipping transiting international waterways in the region.

Global crude oil prices surged more than six per cent after US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran was effectively “over” following a fresh round of American military strikes on Iran, intensifying concerns over energy supplies from West Asia. “India is deeply concerned over the recent attacks and escalation of tensions in West Asia, which have followed fresh targeting of commercial shipping transiting international waterways in the region. These developments risk undermining regional peace, security and stability,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal late Wednesday.

“India calls upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and ensure protection of civilians as well as the uninterrupted flow of energy supplies and commerce. We urge the parties to return to dialogue and diplomacy to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict,” it added. (IANS)

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