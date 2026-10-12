India denounces deadly attack on Saudi airport, calls for immediate cessation of violence

NEW DELHI: India strongly condemned the deadly strike targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, which resulted in 12 fatalities and over 300 injuries, while affirming its firm solidarity with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty. In an official statement released on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property. We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons."

New Delhi asserted that the assault on civilian areas and vital installations was entirely unjustifiable. In the statement, the ministry noted, "The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately." (ANI)

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