India dispatches recovery plane to Mongolia after Air India flight’s precautionary landing

ULAANBAATAR: The Embassy of India in Mongolia has extended swift assistance to passengers of Air India Flight AI 174, which made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar International Airport on Sunday evening.

The Embassy further informed that Air India has dispatched a recovery aircraft from India, which is expected to arrive in Ulaanbaatar by Monday evening. "Air India has informed that the recovery Aircraft from India is likely to arrive in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia by this evening (04 Nov 2025) and the passengers will return to India tonight itself," it said.

According to a post on X by the Embassy of India in Mongolia, "On 03 November 2025, Air India Flight AI 174, operating from San Francisco to New Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at around 1959 hrs at Ulaanbaatar International Airport in Mongolia."

The Embassy said, "On receipt of information from Air India, one hour prior to the landing, a team of Embassy officials were immediately deputed at the Airport to facilitate immigration and hotel stay of the 228 passengers plus crew members." "With the assistance of the Embassy Consular team, all immigration & visa facilitation, transportation, hotel accommodation, etc. was arranged in coordination with the Mongolian Authorities. The passengers are being looked after," the post added. (ANI)

Also Read: Air India seeks about Rs 10,000 crore financial support from owners: Report