India hands over election vehicles to Nepal ahead of March 5 elections

Kathmandu: India on Tuesday handed over more than 60 double-cab pickup vehicles and other supplies to Nepal to help prepare for the elections scheduled for March 5. This marks the first tranche of election-related assistance from India, handed over to Nepal's Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal at a formal ceremony, the Indian Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday. The Indian government will provide around 650 vehicles for the upcoming elections, which will be delivered in separate batches over the next few weeks, according to the embassy. (IANS)

Also Read: Nepal marks 304th National Unification Day, calls for unity