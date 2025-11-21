India hands over modular bridges to flood-ravaged Nepal, bolsters post-disaster connectivity

KATHMANDU: Nepal will receive 10 Bailey bridges (steel bridges) from India this year with one handed over today, the country’s Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport said on Thursday. Nepal to get 10 Bailey bridges from India. India is providing these bridges to help ensure the smooth operation of Nepal’s road networks, many of which were damaged by floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall, according to a statement issued by the Secretariat of Physical Infrastructure Minister Kul Man Ghising on Thursday. The southern neighbour had also provided 10 Bailey bridges to Nepal last year. The bridges are being provided by the Indian government as grant assistance at the request of the Government of Nepal, the statement said. India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, handed over a complete set of a 70-metre modular bridge and specialised launching tools to Nepal’s Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport in a ceremony held in Hetauda. “The remaining nine bridges will arrive in Nepal within a week,” Nepal’s ministry said. (IANS)

