India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners: Maldives President

Male: Calling India as one of the “closest allies” and “invaluable partners”, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday reaffirmed his administration’s “full commitment” to strengthening the “historic and close connections” between the two neighbouring countries.

“India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, facilitating and providing aid whenever Maldives has needed it,” Muizzu acknowledged in External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar’s presence during a ceremony held at the President’s Office to handover the completed water supply and sewerage facilities on 28 islands in the Maldives, funded by the Government of India’s Line of Credit (LoC) facility through the Exim Bank of India.

In his remarks, Muizzu highlighted that these projects are key milestones in the Maldives’ bilateral relations with India and would provide significant economic benefits, boost the local economies, and together contribute to the nation’s prosperity.

He also extended “deep gratitude” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government, and the friendly people of India for their “generous and continued assistance” to the Maldives.

“The President also emphasised that the High Impact Community Development Projects under Indian Grant Assistance demonstrate both countries’ close engagement in socioeconomic development. He went on to say that numerous revolutionary initiatives are now underway as part of this initiative, and that the plan is to accelerate their delivery to communities. He also expressed appreciation for the flexibility offered in restructuring the line of credit arrangement,” the President’s office said in a statement following the ceremony.

Muizzu concluded his speech by emphasising that centuries of friendship, mutual respect, and a strong sense of kinship have nourished the relations between the Maldives and India.

“He further stated that Maldivians value the deep and historic ties with the Indian people and are committed to its preservation and enhancement,” the statement mentioned. (ANI)

