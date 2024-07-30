‘India-Maldives ties getting back on track’ Says Former foreign minister Dunya Maumoon

New Delhi: Former Maldivian foreign minister Dunya Maumoon on Monday expressed optimism about New Delhi and Male ties getting “back on track” after the relationship between the two countries snowballed into a major diplomatic row earlier this year.

Her comments came against the backdrop of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu thanking India for its support of the island nation in easing its debt repayment, and also affirming hope that New Delhi and Male would forge stronger ties and sign a free trade agreement.

“It was recently our Independence Day and many people were questioning our independence given the financial situation and our excessive dependency on various other countries. In the past as well, we have relied a lot on your support. While I welcome it and I welcome getting back on track with this very important relationship between Maldives and India, I have concerns because we are a medium-developed country in terms of our economy. We are able to actually bring in very good income from our tourism. And I think it’s unfortunate that the past governments and the current politics in our country have been very wasteful and the actual development and the outputs or advances we need to see for the people of our country have not been happy”, said the former Foreign minister while speaking with ANI.

“It is still my hope that the current government or President Muizzu is going to correct these wrongs and to ensure that Maldives once again becomes a properly independent country, which is proud of our history and our own self-reliance,” she added.

On Friday, Muizzu, while addressing the official Independence Day function in the Maldives, commended the administration’s foreign policy, celebrating eight months of ‘diplomatic success,’ according to the Maldives President’s Office. He expressed gratitude to India and China for their support in easing the Maldives’ debt repayment, thereby enabling the country to ensure economic sovereignty. (ANI)

