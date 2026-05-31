India Heritage Center to Build First Dedicated Museum of India’s Civilisational Journey in Washington DC

WASHINGTON: After nearly eight years of planning and research, the team behind the proposed India Heritage Center is preparing to launch an ambitious effort to establish a permanent museum in Washington, D.C., dedicated to showcasing India's civilisational, cultural and historical journey.

Led by Indian-American educationist and community leader Dr Amitabh Sharma, the project aims to create the first dedicated museum in the United States focused exclusively on India's history, spanning more than 11,000 years. The museum will use immersive technology, virtual reality, interactive exhibits and multimedia displays to present India's contributions, challenges and evolution from ancient civilisation to a modern democratic nation.

Sharma said the initiative stems from a belief that India's history has often been presented in fragmented ways and viewed through external perspectives. The goal is to tell India's story through a compelling, authentic and comprehensive narrative.

The proposed 20,000-square-foot complex will feature 10 galleries, a 350-seat auditorium, a library, reception facilities and a gift centre. Planned exhibits will cover themes such as the Indus Valley civilisation, Vedic traditions, scientific and technological achievements, yoga and Ayurveda, cultural heritage, the independence movement and modern India's economic rise.

According to Sharma, the museum is intended not only for the Indian diaspora but also for Americans and other communities who may have limited exposure to India's rich history and cultural diversity. He added that the centre will highlight India's traditions of inclusiveness, coexistence and its history of welcoming persecuted communities.

Washington, D.C., remains the preferred location because of its visibility and international reach. Organisers have already begun searching for a suitable site in the US capital.

The India Heritage Center is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organisation and estimates the project cost at between $12 million and $14 million. Funding is expected to come from individual donors, corporate sponsorships, grants, crowdfunding and community support.

Calling it a collective effort, Sharma said the project seeks to present India's history "in totality, genuineness and authenticity" for future generations and a global audience. (IANS)

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