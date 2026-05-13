India, Honduras discuss expanding cooperation in arts, yoga and cultural exchanges

Tegucigalpa: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held a meeting with Honduras Secretary of Culture, Arts and Heritage Yasser Handal Carcamo on Tuesday, and discussed deepening people-to-people ties and enhancing cooperation in arts, yoga, wellness, cinema, and cultural exchanges. “Glad to meet H.E. Yasser Handal Carcamo, Secretary of State, Secretariat of Culture, Arts and Heritage of Honduras. Discussed deepening people-to-people ties and expanding cooperation in arts, yoga, wellness, cinema, and cultural exchanges,” Margherita posted on X. (IANS)

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