MoS Pabitra Margherita to visit Costa Rica, Honduras, Belize and Dominica from May 8–15

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita [MoS(PM)] will pay an official visit to the Republic of Costa Rica, Republic of Honduras, Belize and Commonwealth of Dominica from 8-15 May 2026.

In Republic of Costa Rica, MoS (PM) will represent India at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony of H.E. Ms. Laura Fernández Delgado on 8 May 2026 in San José. On the sidelines of the inauguration, MoS (PM) is also likely to meet with the other dignitaries of Government of the Republic of Costa Rica. The discussions are expected to cover the full range of bilateral relations and identify areas for further strengthening of the India-Costa Rica partnership.

In Honduras, MoS(PM) is scheduled to hold meetings with senior dignitaries of the Government of Republic of Honduras, including the Foreign Minister, to review the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

In Belize, MoS (PM) is expected to meet the dignitaries of the Government of Belize and to visit the sites of India's developmental initiatives.

In the last leg of his visit to the Commonwealth of Dominica, MoS (PM) is likely to meet the leadership of Dominica and discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relationship. He will also visit project sites which are being implemented through grant assistance from India. This will be the first Ministerial-level visit from India to the country since October 2018.

During the visit, MoS(PM) will also interact with members of Indian diaspora and friends of India.

This information was stated in a press release.

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