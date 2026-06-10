India, Nagasaki explore ways to strengthen bilateral exchange and cooperation

Tokyo: India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, held discussions with the Nagasaki City Mayor Shirosuke Suzuki Tuesday on measures to further strengthen the exchange and cooperative relations between India and Nagasaki City.

"Ambassador Malik welcomed Nagasaki Mayor Shirosuke Suzuki to the Embassy of India in Japan today, the Embassy wrote on X.

"The Ambassador and the Mayor engaged in a meaningful exchange of views on measures to further strengthen the exchange and cooperative relations between India and Nagasaki City," it added.

On Monday, the Ambassador held discussions with Japan's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Hiyoshi Takehiro.

They reviewed outcomes of recent high-level exchanges and senior-level talks while discussing measures to further strengthen bilateral ties. (IANS)

Also Read: Hope Pakistan is held accountable for misdeeds: India slams massacre of Kashmiris in PoJK