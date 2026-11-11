India-Nepal ties to top agenda during Balendra Shah’s visit: MEA

NEW DELHI: The entire range of bilateral relations between India and Nepal will be discussed during Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s forthcoming visit to India with the two sides still working out the details, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

“We have extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Nepal to visit India. The discussions between the two sides are continuing regarding the visit... The entire range of bilateral relations that we have with Nepal will be discussed. This is an expansive partnership. This is a very special partnership, and all matters of mutual interest would be discussed,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi. Describing the India-Nepal ties as a “very special partnership”, Jaiswal said both countries are still working out the details of the visit.

“So far as bilateral relations and subjects of relations between the two sides are concerned….this is a very important relationship, and we are discussing a range of issues to further strengthen and deepen our partnership with Nepal,” Jaiswal said. (IANS)