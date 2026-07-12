Nepal PM Balendra Shah’s India visit expected ‘very soon’ as both sides finalise details

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s pending visit to India is expected to take place “very soon”, with both sides currently working out the details, sources in Kathmandu told ANI. Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit New Delhi. However, the dates of the visit are yet to be finalised. “The visit will take place very soon. We are discussing all aspects of the visit, but nothing has been finalised so far,” the sources told ANI. When asked about the agenda, the sources declined to comment, saying discussions on the visit are still underway. (ANI)

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