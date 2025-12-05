India, Netherlands push forward on trade, tech and water cooperation

NEW DELHI: India and the Netherlands held the 13th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Thursday, focusing on strengthening their partnership across a wide range of sectors. Discussions highlighted cooperation in critical technologies and innovation—including semiconductors and AI—alongside science and technology, green hydrogen, shipping, defence and security, and the priority areas of Water, Agriculture and Health (the WAH agenda). Both sides reiterated their intention to add a strategic dimension to these expanding areas of engagement.

According to a statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the consultations offered an opportunity to review progress in bilateral ties and explore new areas for collaboration. The Indian delegation was led by Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the MEA, while Christiaan Rebergen, Secretary General at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed the Netherlands’ delegation. The two nations welcomed increasing high-level interactions, which they said have provided clear direction and momentum to the partnership.

Both sides acknowledged the Netherlands’ continued role as a key economic partner for India in Europe, noting steady growth in trade and investment. They underlined the importance of concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year, reflecting guidance from leaders during the EU College of Commissioners’ visit to India in February. Regional and global issues, including counterterrorism, were also discussed. The Indian side reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism.

The two delegations emphasized the significance of cultural connections and people-to-people ties, noting the Indian community in the Netherlands as an important contributor to the local economy and a bridge enhancing mutual understanding. The MEA described the FOC as an important institutional mechanism covering the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation. Both sides agreed to hold future consultations regularly, with the next round planned in the Netherlands at a mutually convenient time.

India and the Netherlands share a strong relationship grounded in democratic values and wide-ranging cooperation. One of the central pillars of their partnership is the Strategic Partnership on Water, which facilitates collaboration in flood management, clean water technologies, and related areas. (IANS)

