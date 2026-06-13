India offers condolences to Thailand over death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Bangkok: India on Friday offered condolences on the passing of Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, who died at the age of 47 years after remaining hospitalised since 2022.

“The Embassy of India in Bangkok extends its deepest condolences on the sad passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita. At this hour of profound loss, our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty the King, The Royal Family, and the people of Thailand. The enduring contributions of Her Royal Highness in public service and diplomacy will be fondly remembered,” the Indian Embassy in Thailand posted on X.

According to the statement released by Thailand Government’s Public Relations Department, the Bureau of the Royal Household stated that Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita passed away peacefully on Thursday at 7:48 pm (local time) at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok.

“Her Royal Highness had stayed in the hospital for medical treatment since 15 December 2022, after losing consciousness because of a heart condition. In April 2026, doctors detected an infection in the abdomen caused by inflammation of the large intestine. This made Her Royal Highness’s condition unstable, with low blood pressure, an irregular heartbeat, and abnormalities in blood clotting,” read the statement issued by Thailand government.

“Although the medical team provided treatment for Her Royal Highness to the best of its ability, Her Royal Highness’s condition deteriorated and the Princess passed away peacefully on 11 June 2026 at the age of 47,” it added. (IANS)

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