Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Dies Aged 47 After Years in Coma, Raising Succession Questions

New Delhi: Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn, has died at the age of 47 after spending more than three years in a coma, the Royal Household announced on Friday.

The princess collapsed in December 2022 while exercising with her dogs. Doctors later determined that she had suffered a severe cardiac arrhythmia linked to a mycoplasma infection affecting her heart. Despite prolonged specialist treatment, her condition steadily worsened.

In a statement, the palace said she passed away on Thursday evening at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn Hospital, where she had been receiving intensive medical care.

Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished members of Thailand’s royal family, Princess Bajrakitiyabha built a distinguished career in law and public service. After earning postgraduate degrees from Cornell University, she worked with Thailand’s diplomatic mission to the United Nations before serving in the Attorney-General’s office and later as Thailand’s ambassador to Austria.

She also became a prominent advocate for criminal justice reform, particularly focusing on the welfare of female prisoners. Her work with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime earned her international recognition.

Her death is likely to intensify uncertainty surrounding Thailand’s royal succession. King Vajiralongkorn, 73, has yet to formally designate an heir. Although traditional practice favours a male successor, constitutional provisions allow a woman to ascend the throne. Princess Bajrakitiyabha had long been viewed by many royal observers as a potential future monarch or regent.