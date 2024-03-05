India okays rice exports to Africa in outreach to Global South

New Delhi: The government has, as part of India’s outreach to the Global South, allowed the exports of 1,10,000 tonnes of rice to three African countries to help them meet their food security needs.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the export of 30,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice has been allowed to Tanzania while 30,000 tonnes of broken rice have been permitted for export to Djibouti and 50,000 tonne to Guinea Bissau.

Though exports of non-basmati white rice have been banned since July 20, 2023 in order to ensure adequate domestic supplies and control inflation.

However, some exports are being allowed to friendly countries to ensure their food security which has been adversely impacted as supplies have been disrupted due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The African countries had sought support from India to meet their needs as they were facing problems due to shortage of food supplies and runaway inflation in its wake. (IANS)

