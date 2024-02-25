Assam: Distribution of agricultural farm machineries and training session on Systematic Rice Intensification conducted in Tezpur

Tezpur: A ceremonial distribution of agricultural farm machineries and training session on Systematic Rice Intensification was conducted at the Tezpur Majgaon Training Center under the auspices of the Sonitpur District Agriculture Department. Present at the training were Joint Director of Agriculture (North Division) Bhabani Nath, District Agriculture Officer Pankaj Kumar Saikia, Additional Director of Agriculture, Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury and other dignitaries.

Earlier, agricultural and ancillary machinery were officially distributed to farmers under the Horticulture Mission Scheme (HMNEH) and the National Agricultural Development Yojana (RKVY) schemes for the North East and Foothills States at the premises of the Joint Director of Agriculture, Northern Division. Under the Horticulture Mission Scheme (HMNEH) for the North East and Foothills States, 15 farmers in the district received flour crushing machines worth Rs. 54,000 each free of charge. Additionally, solar bubble dryer worth Rs. 3,54,000 were provided to 5 farmers, straw cutting machines worth Rs. 40,320 to 13 farmers, and grass cutting machines worth Rs. 60,180 each to 3 farmers, all distributed free of charge. Furthermore, tricycles worth Rs. 22,497 were offered to four farmers at a 90% discount. The training was overseen by Dr. Ranjit Bordoloi, SMS of Agricultural Science Centre, Sonitpur, District Media Expert, Bitupan Saikia and Agricultural Extension Assistants Nripen Rajbanshi, Samser Ahmed, and Binay Sharma.

