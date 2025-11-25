India-Oman strengthen military partnership at 13th Joint Military Cooperation Committee Meeting

NEW DELHI: India and Oman on Monday held the 13th Joint Military Cooperation Committee meeting in New Delhi, reaffirming commitment to deepen defence industrial cooperation with emphasis on joint development, technology sharing, and expanded production partnerships.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Secretary General of Oman's Ministry of Defence, Mohammed Bin Naseer Bin Ali Al Zaabi co-chaired the meeting. According to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence, the two sides reviewed and appreciated the robust defence cooperation between India and Oman and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral engagements in various sectors.

The officials also exchanged views on regional and international security developments, especially relating to the Indian Ocean Region.

"The discussions focused on creating long-term frameworks that support co-development of advanced platforms, boost indigenous manufacturing, and improve strategic resilience. Both sides agreed that closer defence industrial collaboration is essential for regional stability, mutual security interests, and sustainable defence modernisation. (IANS)

