India-Palestine finalise paperwork on construction of new hospital in West Bank

NEW DELHI: India and Palestine have finalised the paperwork for the construction of a new hospital in the West Bank, Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah M Abu Shawesh told ANI on Wednesday.

When asked what he expects to be the outcomes from the visit of Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan to Palestine, Ambassador Abu Shawah termed it "very significant" and said, "It is very significant for both of us because it came in a very critical time when the Palestinians are enduring in a very devastating situation, when the health sector in Palestine is in the brink of collapse, when the education system is in the brink of collapse, and India is one of the country that we reach out to help us... India yesterday finalised the paperwork regarding them building a new hospital in the West Bank." He expressed optimism for the work to be started very soon in this regard.

He also informed that with regard to the discussions on artificial limbs, the issue has been discussed with India and expressed optimism on the outcome for it. (ANI)

Also read: India backs Palestine’s UN Membership Bid: Ministry of External Affairs