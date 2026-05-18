India rebuts questions on press freedom, minority rights during PM Modi’s Netherlands visit

THE HAGUE: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Netherlands, India strongly rejected concerns raised over press freedom and minority rights, with senior diplomat Sibi George offering a detailed defence of India’s democratic system, constitutional values and cultural diversity.

The remarks came after a Dutch journalist questioned why Modi and the Dutch leadership did not jointly address the media and raised concerns about press freedom and the condition of minorities, especially Muslims, in India. Responding firmly, George said such criticism often arises from a “lack of understanding” of India’s history, civilisation and social structure.

Describing India as a civilisation more than 5,000 years old and home to 1.4 billion people, George highlighted the country’s religious diversity. He noted that four major religions — Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism — originated in India and continue to flourish there. He added that followers of all major world religions have long lived peacefully in the country.

George pointed out that the Jewish community has lived in India for over 2,500 years without persecution, calling it a unique example of coexistence. He also referred to the long history of Christianity and Islam in India, saying Christianity arrived in India shortly after the resurrection of Jesus Christ and flourished long before it spread widely in Europe, while Islam also reached India during the time of Prophet Muhammad.

The diplomat stressed that persecuted communities throughout history had found refuge in India and prospered there. Defending India’s democratic structure, he described the country as a “vibrant” and “noisy democracy” where freedom of expression and press freedom are constitutionally protected. He also cited high voter participation in recent Assembly elections as evidence of democratic engagement.

George further argued that India’s development and economic rise have taken place without compromising democratic principles. Referring to minority representation, he said the minority population in India had increased from 11 per cent at Independence to over 20 per cent today, which he described as proof of inclusivity.

Highlighting linguistic diversity, George noted that India has 22 official languages, all of which continue to thrive. He invited critics to visit India and witness its democratic system, cultural diversity and economic growth firsthand. (IANS)

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