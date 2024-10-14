India Recalls High Commissioner From Canada Amidst Diplomatic Rows

New Delhi: The diplomatic ties between India and Canada has dipped to a new low on Monday after New Delhi called back several senior members of the Indian Embassy in Canada. These recalled officials include the High Commissioner of India Sanjay Kumar Verma among others.

The diplomatic ties between India and Canada continue to deteriorate and in the latest development, India recalled several of its senior diplomats posted in Canada. The Indian High Commissioner in Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma along with multiple senior officials were recalled by the Indian government.

This step comes as a reaction to the Government of Canada naming the High Commissioner of India and several other senior officials as ‘persons of interest’ in an ongoing murder investigation in the country. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen with known Khalistani ties had died some time back, and the Canadian government declared the senior Indian diplomats as ‘persons of interest’ in the investigation of Nijjar’s alleged murder.

"We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials", mentioned a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India while announcing the recalling of the diplomats.

Before this escalation, the Ministry of External Affairs had summoned the Canadian High Commissioner in New Delhi, Stewart Wheeler, and informed him that the targeting of Indian senior diplomats in his country was baseless and completely unacceptable.

After the meeting, Stewart Wheeler commented that the Canadian government has proof of connections between the murder and the officials and mentioned that it was necessary for both governments to work together to solve the case.