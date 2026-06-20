India rejects Pakistan, OIC remarks on J&K at UNHRC, reaffirms it as integral part of country

GENEVA: India firmly rejected “baseless and malicious allegations” by Pakistan, while dismissing references to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), reiterating that the region remains an “integral and inalienable” part of the country.

Speaking at the 62nd session of the Human Rights Council, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Anupama Singh said, “India is compelled to exercise its right of reply in response to the references made to it by Pakistan and the OIC. We categorically reject the baseless and malicious allegations made by Pakistan. We also categorically reject the references to J&K made by the OIC. Pakistan’s propaganda is designed to mask its domestic failures and support for terrorism. Its misuse of the OIC coordinator’s role only reinforces deception. We have no desire to dignify such propaganda. “

“However, we would like to make a few points. For the record, Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The only unresolved issue is Pakistan’s illegal occupation of Indian territories and their return. Pakistan’s propaganda cannot obscure the reality of repression in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” she added.

Singh also accused Pakistan of pursuing terrorism as state policy while simultaneously portraying itself as a victim of terrorism.

“This is the country where the sitting Defence Minister boasts of hosting, training, and deploying terrorists as state policy, and yet Pakistan calls itself a victim of terrorism. Indeed, a paradox which only Pakistan could sustain. It is a living example of a Frankenstein state which is shocked when its own monster bites back,” she stated. (IANS)

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