India rejects proposal for third category of UNSC membership as ploy to delay reforms

United Nations: India has firmly rejected a proposal to create a third category of membership in the United Nations Security Council, warning that the move is designed to stall long-pending reforms rather than advance them.

Speaking at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on Security Council reform, India's Deputy Permanent Representative Yojna Patel described the idea of "Fixed Regional Seats" - longer-term, renewable seats without permanent status - as a "red herring" aimed at derailing meaningful change. She argued that such a model would leave the UN trapped in a prolonged crisis of legitimacy, credibility and relevance.

The proposal has been advanced primarily by the Uniting for Consensus (UfC) group, led by Italy, with Pakistan among its members. The group opposes expansion of permanent membership and has suggested the third category as an alternative. India and its allies contend that this approach is intended to block the addition of new permanent members.

Patel took a pointed swipe at opponents of reform, stating that apart from a few member states with vested interests, the broader UN membership agrees that reform is overdue. She also dismissed a suggestion that holders of Fixed Regional Seats could be granted veto power, arguing that it would be unclear which country would exercise such a veto and how. According to her, the idea appears crafted to further complicate already difficult negotiations.

Backing India's position, Yamazaki Kazuyuki, Permanent Representative of Japan, spoke on behalf of the Group of Four (G4), which includes Germany and Brazil. He said the proposed seats would be no different from existing non-permanent seats and would not address structural imbalances within the Council. The G4 has consistently advocated expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories, with its members supporting one another's bids for permanent seats. (IANS)

