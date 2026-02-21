This is not about India; US doesn’t want to see anyone buying Russian oil: Sergio Gor

NEW DELHI: Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India on Friday said that the US has seen India diversify the sourcing of oil and underlined that that the United States does not want any country to buy Russian Oil as Washington continues with its efforts of brokering peace between Ukraine and Russia.

He made the remarks while speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit taking place here in the national capital.

When asked about America’s monitoring mechanism with regard to Russian oil, Gor told the press, “On oil, there’s an agreement. We have seen India diversify on their oil. There is a commitment. This is not about India. The United States doesn’t want anyone buying Russian oil. The President’s been very clear on this, he wants this war to end. And so anyone who is in a way still involved with that conflict is something that the President wants to see come to an end in hopes of peace coming with that.”

When asked when the India-US interim trade deal would be signed, Gor praised the ties between New Delhi and Washington and hailed the friendship between PM Modi and US President Trump.

“The signing will happen very soon. In fact even this week we have both teams are talking to each other and actively getting to a place where both will be able to sign. We’re not dealing with a small country, this is one of the biggest economies. And so we’re thrilled that the interim deal is done. You have the few tweaking points that are left to do but it’s done. So the signing will happen sooner than later.”

Gor lauded the AI Summit in his remarks and called it highly successful.

“I think it was highly successful. I think it’s a testament to your Prime Minister. This is when the intersection of AI is the United States and India right now. And it happened here in New Delhi and we’re thrilled to be part of it.”

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and civil society representatives to deliberate on responsible AI governance and inclusive technological advancement. (ANI)

