India remains indispensable to US Indo-Pacific vision: Report

Rome: The India-US partnership is anchored in shared interests spanning maritime security, economic resilience, technological advancement, and the maintenance of a stable regional order. Although China’s assertiveness has reinforced this convergence, it is not the driving force behind the relationship.

The enduring foundation lies in the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean and the recognition that secure, prosperous and influential India is vital to Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy, a report has stated.

“The recent turbulence in India-US relations has prompted questions about whether one of the world’s most consequential strategic partnerships is beginning to lose momentum. A series of decisions by the Trump administration, including renewed tariffs on India, the symbolic removal of ‘Indo’ from references to the US Indo-Pacific Command, an official map depicting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of Pakistan, and renewed outreach to Islamabad, have collectively generated unease in New Delhi,” a report in the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (IIIPS) detailed.

“Taken together, these developments suggest a relationship facing unexpected headwinds. Yet such an assessment risks confusing political disruption with strategic reality. It is important to note that the current strains are less the product of structural divergence than of a personality-driven and transactional approach to foreign policy,” it added.

The report noted that the recent strain in ties stems from US President Donald Trump’s preference for “short-term bargaining, symbolic signalling, and bilateral leverage” rather than any significant revaluation of America’s long-term strategic interests.

“Personal leadership styles can alter diplomatic atmospherics, but they cannot erase geopolitical realities. This distinction is important because the India-US partnership has never rested solely on personal chemistry between leaders. From the civil nuclear agreement to the designation of India as a Major Defence Partner and the conclusion of foundational defence agreements, successive US administrations have recognised India’s unique strategic role,” it stated. (IANS)

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