India, Russia unite in support of peaceful end to Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said India and Russia want a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict, asserting that New Delhi’s position corresponds with Moscow’s.

Speaking to reporters via a virtual briefing from Moscow, Peskov said Russia is aware of India’s position on the Ukraine conflict and welcomed New Delhi’s willingness to contribute to efforts towards its resolution.

“We know the position of India on the Ukrainian conflict, and to a great extent, it corresponds with our own position, because we do want the solution of the Ukrainian conflict by peaceful means, and Russia is open to this process,” Peskov said.

He also said Russia welcomes India’s willingness to contribute to the process. “We welcome the willingness of the Indian side to contribute,” Peskov said. Peskov further said Russia welcomes the efforts of US President Donald Trump. “We welcome the efforts of American President Trump,” he said.

The Kremlin spokesperson asserted that Russia had never wanted the war, saying Moscow was seeking to stop the conflict that had been launched earlier. “We actually never wanted this war. What we're trying to do, we're trying to stop the war that was launched before, and it was not launched by us,” Peskov said.

Peskov also said the upcoming bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would provide an opportunity to discuss the Ukraine conflict and wider international issues.

“It will be another opportunity for President Putin to inform his Indian friend on the current situation on the front, on the war with Ukraine, and it will be a great opportunity for exchange of opinions on international issues,” he said. (ANI)

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