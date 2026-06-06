India Reiterates Dialogue and Diplomacy as Path to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reaffirmed India’s consistent position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in response to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal for direct talks with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in an open letter.

Addressing a weekly MEA briefing, a question was raised on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier remarks that “this is not an era of war” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s open letter proposing direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including the suggestion of a “neutral” venue for talks.

Responding to the query, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India’s established diplomatic position. He said, “On this particular issue, our position has been clear and consistent that we continue to focus on dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward for the early return of peace, for the conclusion of this conflict, and for the cessation of hostilities.” (ANI)

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