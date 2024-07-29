India & Saudi Arabia Hold First Investment Task Force Meeting

GUWAHATI: India and Saudi Arabia recently held their first meeting of the 'India-Saudi Arabia High Level Task Force' on investments via a virtual conference.

In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday, it was reported that the meeting involved constructive discussions on various opportunities for bilateral investments in different sectors, including refining and petrochemical plants, new and renewable energy, power, telecommunications, and innovation.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary, P K Mishra, and the Saudi representative.