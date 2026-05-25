India sends medical supplies, protective kits to Africa amid Ebola outbreak

New Delhi: Amid the Ebola outbreak in Africa, India on Thursday dispatched the first tranche of urgent medical supplies and protective kits to Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed India’s commitment to supporting Africa in responding to the emerging Ebola public health emergency.

“India dispatched the first tranche of urgent medical supplies and protective kits to Africa CDC today. Committed to support Africa in responding to the emerging Ebola public health emergency,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Ebola disease (EBOD) is a rare but severe illness in humans and is often fatal. (IANS)

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