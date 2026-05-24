UN allocates up to $60 mn to accelerate response to Ebola outbreak in Congo

Geneva: UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, has said that he is allocating up to $60 million from the world body’s Central Emergency Response Fund to accelerate the response to the Ebola outbreak in Congo and the wider region. “We need to get ahead of this Ebola outbreak,” Fletcher said on Friday in a statement. While the humanitarian community is fully mobilised, he said, “the epidemiological context is challenging: there are not yet licensed vaccines or treatments for the Bundibugyo strain”, as reported by Xinhua news agency. (IANS)

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