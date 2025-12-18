India signals unease over anti-India march in Bangladesh

DHAKA: India hasn't officially expressed concern, but is signalling it through its actions over an anti-Indian march to the High Commission in Bangladesh. In light of the prevailing security situation, the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka will close earlier than its usual closing time on Wednesday.

"In view of the ongoing security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC JFP Dhaka will be closed at 2 pm today", IVAC said in a notification on its website. All applicants who were scheduled to submit their applications on Wednesday will have their appointments rescheduled to a later date.

The IVAC located at Jamuna Future Park (JFP) in Dhaka serves as the principal integrated centre for all Indian visa services in the capital.

July Oikyo, a hardline group, will hold a program on Wednesday titled "March to Indian High Commission" to demand the return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal who were sentenced to death for crimes against humanity during the July uprising in 2024. (ANI)

Also Read: India Summons Bangladesh Envoy Over Threats Issued Against Indian High Commission in Dhaka