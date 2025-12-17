India Summons Bangladesh Envoy Over Threats Issued Against Indian High Commission in Dhaka

New Delhi: India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner M. Riaz Hamidullah to formally raise concerns over a reported threat to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. The diplomatic move underscores New Delhi’s serious approach toward the safety of its missions abroad and marks an important engagement between the two neighbouring countries

The development follows as a sequel to the threatening comments by Hasnat Abdullah, a leader of the National Citizens Party (NCP) of Bangladesh. Abdullabh had recently made remarks perceived in India as hostile and potentially destabilising to the region. He stated that Bangladesh could withdraw its Northeast states’ access to the outer world by offering sanctuary to separatist elements if Bangladesh were to experience internal unrest, triggering concern in Indian diplomatic circles.

In the meeting held at the MEA headquarters, the Indian officials expressed the seriousness of the threat. They emphasised the need for clarification on the measures being taken by the Bangladesh Government to safeguard the safety and security of the Indian High Commission and the personnel staff based there. This summons had a larger significance in taking concrete preventive measures from the Bangladeshis on matters related to this kind of sensitivity.