India, South Korea Discuss Expanding Defence Cooperation and Joint Production Initiatives

Seoul: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with South Korean Minister for Defence Acquisition Programme Administration, Lee Yong-chul in Seoul on Wednesday with both sides agreeing to make efforts to create avenues for joint development, production and exports. “Had a fruitful meeting with the South Korean Minister for Defense Acquisition Program Administration, Mr. Lee Yong-chul in Seoul. We agreed to harness the symbiotic efforts to create avenues for Joint Development, Joint Production and Joint Exports,” Singh posted on X after the meeting.

“Roadmap to unlock the potential of the ambitious KIND-X initiative to synergise the innovation ecosystems of two countries was discussed,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Singh held a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu Back in Seoul, discussing ways to further deepen the defence cooperation between two nations. “Held an excellent meeting with my South Korean counterpart, Ahn Gyu Back in Seoul. We discussed ways to further deepen India–Republic of Korea defence, defence industry and strategic cooperation, with a shared commitment towards regional peace, stability and technological collaboration,” Singh posted on X. (IANS)

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