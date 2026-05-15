Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to visit South Korea next week

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will undertake a two-day visit to South Korea starting May 19, Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said on Thursday. Masanao Ozaki notified a board meeting of the House of Representatives’ steering committee of the trip’s itinerary, the local media media reported. Takaichi is scheduled to hold talks with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on issues of ensuring energy security as well as beefing up supply chains for critical minerals amid disruptions in crude oil shipments following the ongoing conflict in Iran, the report mentioned. “The two leaders are likely to meet in the southeastern city of Andong, Lee’s hometown, as part of a bilateral practice of leader-level reciprocal visits dubbed shuttle diplomacy,” the report highlighted. (IANS)

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