India, Thailand conclude ‘Maitree’ military exercise at Tak Province

Tak: The 13th edition of the joint military exercise Maitree 2024 between the Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army culminated with a grand closing ceremony at Tak Province, Thailand.

The ceremony, graced by Major General Narongrit Panikabutr, Commander of the 4th Infantry Division of the Royal Thailand Army, as Chief Guest, marked the successful completion of two weeks of intensive training and collaboration.

From the Indian side, Group Captain Brijesh Paul, Defence Attache to Thailand, was the guest of honour.

Major General Narongrit Panikabutr commended the dedication and proficiency displayed by the contingents of both armies throughout the exercise.

He emphasised that exercise Maitree plays a crucial role in bolstering defence cooperation between India and Thailand, reflecting their commitment to addressing regional security challenges and promoting peace under the United Nations charter.

The two-week event was marked by intensive training and collaboration.

Lieutenant Colonel Mandan Ojha, Contingent Commander of the Indian Army contingent, expressed gratitude to the Royal Thailand Army for hosting the exercise.

He highlighted the mutual benefits gained from the exchange of best practices and expertise, reinforcing the operational capabilities of both armies. The Indian Army said that the exercise bolstered interoperability between both the nations. (ANI)

