India, Thailand discuss strengthening strategic partnership

Bangkok: India and Thailand continue to strengthen their strategic partnership through enhanced maritime, air, and road connectivity, deepening people-to-people ties and tourism linkages.

The discussions were held during a meeting held between India’s Ambassador to Thailand, Puneet Agrawal, and Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, according to the statement released by Indian Embassy in Thailand on Friday on X.

India and Thailand elevated the bilateral ties to Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangkok in April last year. (IANS)

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