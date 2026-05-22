Thailand tightens aviation screening measures amid Ebola outbreak concerns

BANGKOK: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Thursday that it has elevated surveillance and prevention measures for the Ebola virus disease within the country’s civil aviation system. This move follows the World Health Organization (WHO)’s declaration of the Ebola virus outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a public health emergency of international concern due to the risk of cross-border transmission, reports Xinhua news agency. The Thai public health ministry on Wednesday designated both African nations as dangerous communicable disease zones for the Ebola virus, prompting coordinated screening and response measures in civil aviation.

In a statement, the CAAT said it has joined planning sessions with the ministry’s Division of International Communicable Disease Control and Quarantine, alongside carriers and other stakeholders, to align public health protocols across the sector. Authorities have urged the public to avoid non-essential travel to Congo and Uganda and neighbouring high-risk areas. Those who must travel are required to register through the Thai Health Pass system, while foreign nationals must accurately complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card to support contact tracing and disease monitoring. Airlines operating routes connected to affected regions have been instructed to inform passengers of public health requirements, screen passengers at the point of origin, and share passenger seating and travel data with disease-control officers to enable rapid follow-up. (IANS)

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