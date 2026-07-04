India to expand visa service in Bangladesh after massive surge in demand

DHAKA: Following a massive surge in demand after the resumption of Indian tourist visas in Bangladesh after a two-year hiatus, India has announced that it will further scale up its visa operations.

“We are truly encouraged by the overwhelming response from those wishing to travel to India for various purposes”, Indian high commission in Dhaka said on Friday on its Facebook post.

“As we continue to expand our visa services and make the application process smoother and more convenient, we sincerely appreciate your patience and cooperation”, it said.

“The High Commission of India remains committed to strengthening people-to-people ties and deepening the enduring friendship between India and Bangladesh”, the Indian High Commission said.

The announcement by the Indian High Commission to further expand its visa operations has been widely welcomed by people from all segments of society in Bangladesh.

“It’s a very good news for us, for the people of Bangladesh, in my opinion. Because the relationship between Bangladesh and India is historical and we wanted to continue this relationship for our business, for our industry, for our tourism, for our health and also so many other areas’, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, President, Saudi Arabia-Bangladedh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SABCCI), told ANI.

“This relationship between the two neighboring country is always required for expansion of our business development and also the other areas where both Bangladesh and India will be benefited. It is only true, it is also true that if we can extend our more relation in the aviation sector and also the railway sector. Because the rail communication is very important, the cheaper communication between the two countries, and the people of Bangladesh and India can, can freely move from Bangladesh to India and India to Bangladesh in several places”, he added.

After being closed for about two years, once the Indian tourist visa resumed, the India Visa Application Centers (IVACs) in Bangladesh became active again. In the capital, Dhaka, in front of the IVAC located at Jamuna Future Park, a large number of Indian visa applicants were seen standing in line submitting their visa applications, and they expressed their satisfaction that this visa has resumed. (ANI)

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