Indian Visa Services Halted in Chittagong

Chittagong: The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Chittagong has announced the immediate suspension of all visa operations, effective Sunday, following a security incident at the Assistant High Commission of India (AHCI) in the port city.

In an official statement, IVAC Bangladesh confirmed that services would remain halted for an indefinite period. “Due to a recent security incident at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chittagong will remain suspended from 21/12/2025 until further notice,” the statement read.

The suspension follows reports of unrest and security concerns near the diplomatic mission earlier this week.

The IVAC has clarified that the decision to resume services will depend on a thorough assessment of the local environment.

“The announcement for reopening the visa centre will be made after reviewing the situation,” the IVAC Bangladesh added.

The heightened security situation coincides with a series of violent incidents across Bangladesh. On Sunday, ten individuals were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh. Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. (ANI)

