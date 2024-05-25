‘India to get next-generation nuclear fuel’ Says Russian Nuclear head Alexey Likhachev

Moscow: Russian state nuclear corporation-Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said that India will get next-generation nuclear fuel this summer, further calling India a key partner in the nuclear area, reported Russia Today(RT).

Atomic Energy Commission chairman Ajit Kumar Mohanty was hosted by the Russian Atomic Chief in Siberia’s Tomsk region in Russia on Thursday. The Russian Atomic Chief showed Mohanty the fourth-generation site that will host the safest atomic reactor in history, RT-India reported.

Moreover, the head of Rosatom Likhachev also praised the cooperation between the two nations, calling India a key partner in the nuclear area.

Earlier on Thursday, Mohanty and the head of Rosatom held meetings in Seversk, Tomsk region.

The leaders of Russian and India nuclear industries visited the site of the Pilot Demonstration Energy Complex (PDEC) being built in Seversk, Tomsk region, as a part of the “Proryv” (“the Breakthrough”) strategic industry project, according to a statement by Rosatom.

During the joint visit, a full-scale discussion took place on the perspective areas of the Russian-Indian cooperation in the nuclear field.

“We are ready to serious expansion of the cooperation with India in the field of using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. This includes first of all, serial construction of the Russian-designed high-capacity nuclear power units at a new site in India, implementation of land-based and floating low-power generation projects, cooperation in the nuclear fuel cycle area, as well as in the field of non-power applications of nuclear technologies”, Alexey Likhachev said.

Atomic Energy Commission chairman Mohanty is on a visit to Tomsk, Russia, accompanied by the Indian ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar.

They also visited Tomsk State University and met with regional governor Vladimir Mazur, according to RT-India. In his meeting with Mazur, the Ambassador discussed potential areas of cooperation, including pharmaceuticals, high technology, education and research. At the Tomsk State University, Ambassador Kumar gave an open lecture on “India-Russia relations in the current global scenario” and met with Indian students from various Universities in Tomsk. (ANI)

