NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the visiting Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation representing the 23 Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) member states who participated in the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting hosted in the national capital earlier in the day.

Highlighting India's leadership role as IORA's chair, PM Modi affirmed that New Delhi looks forward to working closely with every partner across the region to propel Vision Mahasagar forward and reinforce peace, security, stability and prosperity throughout the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Among the senior dignitaries who met PM Modi during the interaction were Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful, Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam and Seychelles Foreign Minister Barry Faure, alongside External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation from the remaining IORA member nations.

Following the meeting, PM Modi took to X to reflect on the shared maritime heritage binding the region, writing, "Delighted to meet the Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation of the 23 Indian Ocean Rim Association Member-States participating in the 25th Meeting of the IORA Council of Ministers in New Delhi.

"The Indian Ocean has connected our people for millennia. As Chair of IORA, India looks forward to working closely with all partners to advance its vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and to strengthen peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region."

Operating as an intergovernmental organisation bringing together 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners, IORA drives regional collaboration across the Indian Ocean, spanning six priority areas and two cross-cutting issues.

The bloc's 23 member states comprise India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Its 12 dialogue partners include China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States. (ANI)