India views Pacific as integral part of shared Indo-Pacific: MoS Pabitra Margherita

KOROR: Emphasising India's growing engagement with Pacific island countries, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday underscored the significance of the region in New Delhi's broader Indo-Pacific vision. Addressing the Dialogue Partner Session of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting in Palau's Koror, Margherita said that the bilateral engagements with Pacific countries have expanded under India's Act East Policy, including the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and its association with the Pacific Islands Forum.

"India attaches the highest importance to its partnership with the Blue Pacific Continent. Guided by our Act East Policy, this partnership has acquired greater depth through our bilateral engagements, the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation, or FIPIC, and our engagement with the Pacific Islands Forum," the MoS stated.

"We see the Pacific not as a distant region, but as an integral part of our shared Indo-Pacific. As noted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India recognises Pacific Island Countries as large ocean states," he added. Stressing that the Indian philosophy has always viewed the world as one family, Margherita said this spirit of togetherness and shared purpose is reflected in the Summit's theme -- 'B.E.L.A.U – Building Economies: Life. Action. Unity'. He noted that the theme resonates with India's vision for the Indo-Pacific as a free, open, peaceful and prosperous region, founded on respect for international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom of navigation and overflight, lawful commerce, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. (IANS)

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