India urges its nationals in Qatar to follow guidelines issued by local authorities

Doha: The Indian Embassy in Doha issued a fresh advisory on Friday, urging its nationals in Qatar to follow the guidelines issued by local authorities, especially the Ministry of Interior. The Embassy noted that it is also sharing advisories issued by Qatari authorities on its social media channels.

According to the latest advisory shared by the Indian Embassy on X, all Indian travellers were advised to remain in touch with respective airlines as Qatar airspace continues to remain shut and flight operations are temporarily suspended.

"In view of the current security situation, all Indians in Qatar are requested to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Qatari authorities, in particular, the Ministry of Interior. The Ministry has advised all residents of Qatar to stay in safe locations, avoid going out except in cases of extreme necessity, and keep away from windows and exposed areas," the Indian Embassy in Doha stated.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has, meanwhile, announced the extension of all categories of entry visas that have expired or are about to expire for a period of one month, subject to further extension in line with developments, effective February 28.

"In case of emergency, the option of exiting Qatar through the Salwa land border crossing to Saudi Arabia is currently open. Indian nationals who hold US, UK or Schenghen visas (which have been used at least once) can obtain visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia. Other Indian nationals wishing to travel via Saudi Arabia can apply for Saudi visas as per due procedures."

The Embassy's advisory comes after Qatar reported intercepting drones and missiles in its territory amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. (IANS)

