US Grants India 30-Day Waiver to Import Russian Crude Oil

The United States has granted India a 30-day waiver allowing Indian companies to continue importing Russian crude oil, citing the ongoing conflict involving Iran as the context for the temporary exemption.

The waiver, issued by the Trump administration, covers oil shipments that were already loaded onto vessels before March 5. Indian companies have been authorised to receive these deliveries at Indian ports through April 4.

No further extension has been announced at this stage.

Also Read: NRL completes world’s longest HDD crossing for crude oil pipeline