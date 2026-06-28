India-US relationship stronger than ever: Donald Trump team charts ambitious agenda

WASHINGTON: Senior officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration have outlined an ambitious roadmap for expanding India-US ties, signalling that Washington is working towards a Presidential visit to India early next year, expects to conclude a bilateral trade agreement in the coming weeks or months, and sees New Delhi as one of its closest strategic partners.

In separate exclusive interviews with IANS at the White House, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described the relationship as stronger than ever, highlighting growing cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and the Indo-Pacific.

Rubio said the administration was working towards Trump’s visit to India next year.

“I look forward to returning myself before the end of the year and setting up a presidential visit in the early parts of next year,” he said.

Asked if the visit would take place next year, Rubio replied: “We’re hoping. That’s what we’re working towards sometime early next year to have the President come.” The Secretary of State also expressed optimism about the ongoing trade negotiations.

“We’re hoping to finalise a trade deal. We’re on the last inches of getting it done, and it’s very positive,” Rubio said.

Gor echoed that assessment, saying negotiators were now focused on completing the agreement.

“There’s a handful of issues that remain,” he said. “A lot of it now is on the language that ultimately both sides will sign.”

“We’re confident that over the next few weeks, over the next few months, it’ll get done.”

Both Rubio and Gor, in their interviews with IANS, offered one of the clearest public indications yet of the Trump administration’s priorities for India, pointing to stronger political engagement, deeper economic integration and wider strategic cooperation as the next phase of the bilateral relationship. (IANS)

Also Read: This vote puts Iran on notice: Donald Trump hails Senate reversal on war powers measure