This vote puts Iran on notice: Donald Trump hails Senate reversal on war powers measure

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump welcomed Wednesday’s late-night (local time) Senate vote that blocked an effort to advance a war powers resolution related to Iran, after two Republican senators changed their positions, shifting the outcome in the administration’s favour.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Wow! The Senate just changed its vote on Iran from 50-48 against, to 50-47 for. Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy changed. Thank you to Leader John Thune, Lindsey Graham, Bernie Moreno, and all. This vote puts Iran on notice!”

According to CNN, the Senate on Wednesday (local time) rejected an attempt to advance a war powers measure aimed at limiting the president’s authority to engage militarily with Iran, a day after lawmakers had approved a similar resolution.

CNN reported that Trump had expressed frustration with Republicans who supported Tuesday’s Iran war powers resolution, arguing that Congress had weakened his negotiating position with Tehran.

Two Republican senators who had previously backed efforts to rein in presidential war powers changed course. Senator Rand Paul voted “present,” while Senator Bill Cassidy voted against advancing the measure. The final vote was 47-50-1, according to CNN.

Ahead of the vote, Paul explained his decision. In a post on X, he said, “Tonight I will vote present on the War Powers resolution.” He added, “My opinion on the debate over war and executive power has not changed, and I have voted that way several times. But since hostilities seem to be over and the President asked me to give consideration to his negotiating position, I will do so. My vote of present is a way to give the President more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace.”

According to CNN, Cassidy had earlier challenged Trump during a Senate Republican lunch meeting, arguing that lawmakers and the public needed more information about the conflict with Iran.

However, Cassidy later said he had received additional briefings from senior administration officials.

CNN reported that Republican Senator Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski again voted in favour of the resolution, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman again opposed it. (ANI)

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